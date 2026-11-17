AI helps Ulca and Arivihan make services affordable in India
AI is making waves in India's startup world by making services way more affordable.
Startups like Ulca are using AI to offer budget-friendly financial advice, while Arivihan brings personalized learning in local languages at much lower prices.
This tech-powered approach is helping more people access useful services that used to be out of reach.
Infosys, Biocon and Karnataka back AI
Industry leaders like Infosys's Kris Gopalakrishnan see AI as a boost, not a threat, to traditional IT jobs, and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw points out how it speeds up drug development.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's government is rolling out programs like Government First to support innovators and use India's own data for smarter public services.