AI hiring frenzy in the US resembles sports free agency Business Aug 02, 2025

Top AI researchers in the US are landing pay packages over $250 million—yes, that's on par with pro basketball stars.

Tech giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are battling hard for this talent, offering not just huge salaries but also access to advanced computing power.

The whole hiring scene feels a lot like sports free agency, with personal outreach and even group negotiations shaping who goes where.