AI hype vs reality: Zoho founder's take
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is urging patience amid the AI excitement.
"Good things take time. We are investing heavily in R&D in various aspects of AI but we will not overhype it," he shared, as fresh data shows big companies are actually hitting pause on adopting AI, with many pilot projects falling short of expectations.
Vembu's new role and practical AI stance
Vembu, who stepped down as Zoho CEO recently to become chief scientist, now focuses on AI research and rural development.
He's known for his practical approach—seeing AI's potential to boost productivity but also warning about job losses, especially in a young country like India.
Vembu's nuclear analogy and job loss concerns
Vembu has compared advanced AI risks to nuclear weapons and cloning.
He's called for a global pause until we have proper policies, cautioning that millions of jobs could be at stake if growth isn't managed responsibly—a stance that challenges the tech industry's usual optimism.