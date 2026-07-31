AI infrastructure demand lifts Indian firms, Sterlite Technologies secures $1.1B
Business
Indian companies are getting a big boost as global demand for AI infrastructure takes off. Orders for things like fiber-optic cables, power systems, and cooling gear are pouring in.
Sterlite Technologies even landed a $1.1 billion deal with a US tech giant, jumping from telecom into this fast-growing space.
HFCL posts record revenue
HFCL just hit record revenue after ramping up production to meet what its founder called a "tsunami" of demand for AI-powered networks.
Sify is focusing on eco-friendly cooling systems and is planning an IPO to grow even more.
With India generating 20% of the world's data but owning less than 5% of its data center capacity, there's huge room to expand, and big names like Adani and Reliance are investing billions to make it happen.