AI infrastructure demand lifts Indian firms, Sterlite Technologies secures $1.1B

HFCL just hit record revenue after ramping up production to meet what its founder called a "tsunami" of demand for AI-powered networks.

Sify is focusing on eco-friendly cooling systems and is planning an IPO to grow even more.

With India generating 20% of the world's data but owning less than 5% of its data center capacity, there's huge room to expand, and big names like Adani and Reliance are investing billions to make it happen.