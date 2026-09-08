AI investments in India rise 119% while 22% have frameworks
Business
AI investment in India has shot up by 119% this past year, but about 22% of Indian organizations actually has proper rules or frameworks to manage it.
Only 11% Indian firms fully automated
AI is taking a bigger slice of IT budgets, set to rise from 16.6% now to more than 21.3% by 2027, but most companies are still figuring out the basics.
While more than half use AI tools, only 11% have moved to fully automated workflows.
The main roadblocks? Worries about transparency and misinformation, strict regulations, and data security concerns.
Plus, India's overall AI governance score lags behind other Asia-Pacific countries that are seeing much higher returns on their AI investments.