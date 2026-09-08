AI investments in India rise 119% while 22% have frameworks

AI is taking a bigger slice of IT budgets, set to rise from 16.6% now to more than 21.3% by 2027, but most companies are still figuring out the basics.

While more than half use AI tools, only 11% have moved to fully automated workflows.

The main roadblocks? Worries about transparency and misinformation, strict regulations, and data security concerns.

Plus, India's overall AI governance score lags behind other Asia-Pacific countries that are seeing much higher returns on their AI investments.