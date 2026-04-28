AI jobs in India spread beyond metros, up almost 60%
Business
AI jobs in India are taking off, with hiring up almost 60% over last year, according to LinkedIn.
It's not just the big metros anymore: cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada are seeing huge growth too, showing that AI opportunities are spreading out as more places build up their tech game.
Enterprises lead, SMEs train, manufacturing grows
Large enterprises still hire the most AI talent thanks to their resources, but small- and medium-sized businesses are closing the gap by training up on tools like Azure AI Studio.
Even manufacturing is getting in on the action (AI engineering talent there has expanded fourfold), proving that AI skills matter everywhere now, not just in traditional tech roles.