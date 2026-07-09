Reddit post claims AI replaced 90% of developers, sparks debate

AI impact

User's changing views on AI

In a follow-up post, the user claimed that over 90% of the development team had been laid off. Company executives told the remaining eight developers that Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 could do what used to require a much larger engineering team. The employee also reflected on their changing views on AI, admitting they once dismissed it as "fancy autocomplete," but recent advances in generative AI have forced them to reconsider.