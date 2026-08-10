AI lifts 2026 campus salaries to ₹7-12L for engineering graduates
Campus placements in 2026 are seeing a big jump in salaries for engineering graduates, all thanks to the rising demand for AI skills.
New graduates are now landing offers between ₹7-12 lakh per year, a big leap from the earlier ₹3-4 lakh norm.
Companies want new hires who know AI and automation so tasks like coding and testing can be handled more efficiently.
TCS Infosys Cognizant plan 25,000 hires
Major IT firms like TCS, Infosys, and Cognizant plan to hire up to 25,000 new graduates this year, with many colleges starting placements months earlier than usual.
At some institutes, over half the offers are now in higher salary brackets, especially for those skilled in AI, cloud computing, or automation.
The shift shows companies moving away from routine coding jobs toward more specialized digital roles that match what the industry needs right now.