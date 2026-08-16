AI matchmaking startups reshape online dating and draw investor interest
Business
AI-powered matchmaking platforms are giving online dating a fresh spin, and investors are paying attention.
By using smart algorithms to suggest more compatible matches, these startups aim to make dating apps less about endless swiping and more about real connections.
With traditional apps struggling to keep users engaged, AI is stepping in as the next big thing.
Knot.dating seeks $5-8 million Wavelength secures $500K
Knot.dating, focused on serious relationships, is looking to raise $5-8 million.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Wavelength just secured $500,000 in pre-seed funding from Antler.
Both platforms put quality over quantity, hoping to help people find deeper relationships, and maybe even change how we all approach dating online.