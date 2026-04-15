AI reshapes India's IT hiring, freshers face 20-25% fewer openings
India's IT industry is getting a big makeover as artificial intelligence (AI) takes over many routine and entry-level roles.
Fresh graduates are feeling the pinch, with 20% to 25% fewer openings for jobs like coding and test creation (work that AI now handles with ease).
Companies are rethinking their hiring, shifting away from mass recruitment toward more specialized roles.
India's IT sector seeks higher-value skills
With AI doing the repetitive stuff, there's a growing need for people who can handle complex tasks, think consulting or advisory positions that require real judgment.
Engineers are teaming up with AI to improve results instead of just doing basic work.
The focus is on high-value skills, so learning about AI and related tech is quickly becoming essential if you want to stand out in the IT crowd.