AI reshapes software jobs: senior developers in demand, juniors shrinking
Business
AI is shaking up the software job scene: senior developers are in high demand, while entry-level roles are shrinking.
Since late 2022, jobs for 22- to 25-year-olds in AI-heavy positions have dropped by nearly 4% each year, thanks to tools like ChatGPT automating a lot of coding and testing work.
Universities update CS curricula for AI
Companies now want experienced engineers who can design systems and manage AI workflows, so they're hiring fewer juniors.
Universities are catching on too: places like Carnegie Mellon are updating computer science courses to focus more on core skills and working with AI.
If you're just starting out, there's still hope: junior roles that aren't as exposed to AI remain available, but the gap between senior and junior opportunities is definitely growing.