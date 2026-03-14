AI, robotics aren't here to steal jobs, help us move forward
Rahul Shah, founder of Bidyut Innovation, told the ET Global Business Summit 2026 that robotics and AI aren't here to steal jobs: they're here to help us move forward.
He pointed out that these technologies can take over dangerous tasks where human lives are at risk, asking simply, "Why not replace those tasks?"
Stage robot that needs humans to switch it on
To calm worries about robots taking over jobs, Shah demoed a stage robot that admitted it's fast but still needs humans to switch it on.
He reminded everyone that sensor-based tech like air conditioners and refrigerators has been around for ages.
Bidyut Innovation is also training students in robotics and AI so they're ready for the future.
Humans and robots can team up to make India a leader
Shah believes humans and robots can team up to make India a leader in this field.
As he put it warmly, humans and robots working together can help India build the future.
He also stressed how important good rules and ethics are as technology grows.