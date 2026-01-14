AI security startup Depthfirst bags $40 million to boost safer software with AI
Depthfirst, an AI lab launched in 2024, just raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with backing from Alt Capital, BoxGroup, Liquid 2 Ventures, Mantis VC, SV Angel, and well-known tech figures like Jeff Dean, Kirsten Green, Colin Evans, Logan Kilpatrick, and Julian Schrittwieser.
The fresh funds are set to ramp up their R&D and help grow the team.
What's depthfirst building?
Depthfirst has created General Security Intelligence—a platform that uses smart AI agents to spot and fix security holes in code, infrastructure and supply chains.
It helps developers catch tricky bugs and attack paths fast, offering fixes that fit right into existing projects.
Plus, it's designed to defend against new-age AI-powered cyberattacks.
Who's behind it?
The company was founded by technical leaders from Google DeepMind, Databricks, and Faire who wanted to rethink software security using an AI-first approach.
With this new funding round, they're planning to double down on research and expand hiring across engineering and product roles.