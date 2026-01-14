AI security startup Depthfirst bags $40 million to boost safer software with AI Business Jan 14, 2026

Depthfirst, an AI lab launched in 2024, just raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with backing from Alt Capital, BoxGroup, Liquid 2 Ventures, Mantis VC, SV Angel, and well-known tech figures like Jeff Dean, Kirsten Green, Colin Evans, Logan Kilpatrick, and Julian Schrittwieser.

The fresh funds are set to ramp up their R&D and help grow the team.