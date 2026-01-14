Infosys ADRs jump as company boosts growth outlook

Other details:

In Q3, Infosys beat expectations with a small revenue bump of 0.6%, though profits dipped due to one-off labor costs.

The company landed $4.8 billion in big new deals—including a major contract with the UK's NHS—and kept its profit margin guidance steady.

On top of that, Infosys grew its workforce for the second quarter in a row while employee attrition dropped to 12.3%, showing things are looking steadier on the people front too.