Next Article
Infosys ADRs jump as company boosts growth outlook
Business
Infosys shares in the US jumped nearly 10% after the company raised its FY26 revenue growth forecast to 3-3.5%, up from 2-3%.
This signals that demand for tech services is finally picking up after a rough patch, and investors clearly liked the news.
Other details:
In Q3, Infosys beat expectations with a small revenue bump of 0.6%, though profits dipped due to one-off labor costs.
The company landed $4.8 billion in big new deals—including a major contract with the UK's NHS—and kept its profit margin guidance steady.
On top of that, Infosys grew its workforce for the second quarter in a row while employee attrition dropped to 12.3%, showing things are looking steadier on the people front too.