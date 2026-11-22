AI server prices spike as memory costs climb over 400%
Big names like Dell, Lenovo, HPE, and Supermicro are bumping up AI server prices, even for customers who signed contracts months earlier.
The main reason? Memory chip costs have shot up over 400% since early 2024.
This is hitting financial trading firms especially hard as they try to build data centers, but there just isn't enough AI hardware to go around.
XTX Markets sues Dell over contract
One example: XTX Markets actually sued Dell after being asked for millions more on top of a $549 million deal, despite paying extra for "price certainty."
Prices for GPU servers had climbed at least 20 to 30%, and demand still outpacing supply.