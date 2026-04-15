AI skills vital for Indian tech roles says Graig Paglieri
Business
AI isn't just a buzzword anymore: it's becoming a must-have skill for Indian tech professionals.
According to Randstad Digital's CEO Graig Paglieri, nearly nine out of 10 techies in India are expected to use AI in their roles, as companies see real benefits like higher productivity and lower costs.
Indian firms hire, upskill for AI
Companies are now hiring more for roles in AI, data science, and machine learning, not just outsourcing but building strong teams in India.
To keep up, many are investing in upskilling programs so employees can learn AI skills on the job.
Whether you're eyeing banking or retail, knowing AI is quickly becoming essential if you want to stay ahead.