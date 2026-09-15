AI slowdown call lifts Indian IT stocks, adds ₹1.13L cr

Indian IT companies had a big day on Tuesday, with stocks like HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra climbing 5% and others like Infosys, LTIMindtree, and TCS not far behind.

This rally came after top AI players called for slowing down AI development to tackle safety concerns, which eased concerns about disruption to traditional software services.

The Nifty IT Index shot up 5%, adding ₹1.13 lakh crore in value.