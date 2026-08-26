AI speeds junior engineers' promotions and responsibilities at Meesho
Business
AI is speeding up growth for engineers at Meesho.
According to Kiran Kumar Katreddi, head of platform engineering and agentic AI, Meesho, AI now handles repetitive work, so junior engineers get to solve bigger challenges much earlier in their careers.
This shift means they're reaching senior roles earlier than in the past.
AI generates 70% of Meesho code
With AI generating 70% of the company's code, including coding, testing, and reviews, senior engineers can now focus on designing scalable systems instead of routine tasks.
Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey shared that Meesho's recommendation systems process over 6 trillion AI inferences daily.
Thanks to these changes, productivity has doubled and teams are shipping features faster while keeping things reliable.