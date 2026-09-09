Coding start-up Cognition AI raises $2B at $48B valuation
What's the story
Cognition AI, a start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) coding, has raised $2 billion in its Series E funding round. The company is now valued at an impressive $48 billion. The latest funding round was led by new investors Andreessen Horowitz and Accel, along with existing backers Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Avenir.
Financial growth
Revenue growth justifies valuation increase
Cognition's run-rate revenue has nearly doubled since its last funding round in May.
The company's revenue increased from $492 million to almost $900 million during this period.
This financial growth is a key indicator of the company's success and potential in the AI coding space, further justifying its impressive valuation after the latest funding round.
Valuation surge
Significant valuation jump in 4 months
Cognition's latest funding round has nearly doubled its valuation from $26 billion in May.
This massive jump in value, just four months after the last fundraise, highlights the growing interest and investment in AI-focused companies.
The start-up is known for developing autonomous software-engineering agents that can plan, write, test, and deploy code with minimal human intervention.
Revenue forecast
Projected revenue growth and comparison with Cursor
Cognition's annualized run-rate revenue has jumped from $492 million to $900 million since its last fundraise in May.
The company expects to hit an annualized revenue of $4-5 billion by the end of 2026.
This projection shows a strong growth trajectory for Cognition, especially when compared to other coding assistants like Cursor, which was on track to exceed $6 billion by year-end.
Client base
Enterprise clients and model training efforts
Founded in 2024 by Scott Wu, Cognition has a strong enterprise client base including Mercedes-Benz, NASA, Goldman Sachs, and Citi.
The company is also training its own model based on open-source alternatives to reduce reliance on expensive third-party models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
This strategy is expected to cut costs and bring the company closer to breakeven in the future.