AI startup iyO sues ex-employee over trade secrets
IyO Inc., a tech startup, has widened its legal battle with OpenAI and designer Jony Ive by suing former exec Dan Sargent.
They claim Sargent shared secret design details with a close associate of Ive.
This comes on the heels of IyO's earlier lawsuit against OpenAI for allegedly using their trademarked name "io" without permission.
'Case is about holding people accountable...': IyO CEO
IyO says Sargent, now at Apple, broke his contract and misused company secrets.
CEO Jason Rugolo explained the case is about holding people accountable when they misuse their influence, hinting that his own ideas may have inspired projects by Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman.
Meanwhile, a judge has told OpenAI to pause using "io" until things are sorted out in court.
Neither Sargent nor Apple have commented yet.