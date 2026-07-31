AI startup LemonLime offered tattoos for interviews in San Francisco
Business
LemonLime, a new AI startup, stirred things up at a San Francisco networking event by offering on-the-spot job interviews to anyone willing to get a tattoo then and there.
seven people went for it after co-founder Jordan Zietz brought in a tattoo artist, saying he wanted to meet "exceptional people" who are not afraid to take bold risks.
Jordan Zietz admits misstep, promises removals
The move quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it out as an odd and maybe even troubling way to recruit talent.
Zietz later admitted the idea was misguided and made sure everyone knew the tattoos were personal choices, not company logos. He also promised to pay for removal if anyone regretted their decision.
LemonLime says its interviews are open to all applicants, ink or no ink.