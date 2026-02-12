AI startups Anthropic, OpenAI pursue massive funding rounds
OpenAI and Anthropic are both going after some of the biggest funding rounds ever, with OpenAI aiming for $100 billion and Anthropic looking to raise $20 billion.
They share backers like Sequoia Capital and Altimeter Capital, showing just how much excitement there is around AI right now.
Anthropic's funding could push its valuation to $350 billion
Anthropic is close to locking in $20 billion from investors including Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Coatue, Iconiq Capital, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
This would push its valuation to a reported $350 billion.
OpenAI's ambitious $100 billion raise
OpenAI wants to raise an eye-popping $100 billion. It already has major support from Amazon, Alphabet, NVIDIA, plus Blackstone Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
That's a serious vote of confidence in their vision.
What do the 2 companies do?
Anthropic builds the Claude family of AI models for tasks ranging from coding help to business research.
OpenAI is behind ChatGPT—the chatbot you've probably tried—which serves everyone from everyday users to developers building new tools.