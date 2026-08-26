AI stocks climb up to 3.5% ahead of NVIDIA earnings
Business
AI-focused stocks climbed up to 3.5% on August 26, 2026, ahead of NVIDIA's upcoming Q2 earnings.
E2E Networks, Black Box, and GE Vernova T&D India led the gains, while Netweb Technologies India was trading at ₹5,294.
NVIDIA outlook hinges on Jensen Huang
NVIDIA's stock is up 14% this year but hasn't hit its old highs. Investors are still cautious with inflation and global tensions in play.
Analysts think NVIDIA's Q2 revenue nearly doubled, but what really matters is what CEO Jensen Huang says about future AI demand and spending.
Plus, their new $500 billion partnership with big financial firms could shape where AI goes next.