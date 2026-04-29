AI stocks fall as OpenAI misses goals before possible IPO
Business
AI stocks took a dip after news broke that OpenAI hasn't been hitting its user and revenue goals.
This sparked doubts about whether OpenAI can keep up with future tech demands, especially as it gears up for a possible IPO.
The ripple effect left investors and big partners feeling uneasy.
Partners' shares fall on OpenAI doubts
OpenAI's major partners weren't spared: Oracle's shares dropped 3.4% over concerns about a massive $300 billion cloud deal, while CoreWeave fell 2.8% tied to its own billion-dollar contract.
Even Arm Holdings, which counts OpenAI as one of its customers, saw shares slide 6.3%.
Other semiconductor names, including AMD, Broadcom, and NVIDIA, also saw declines as skepticism set in around OpenAI's future plans.