AI surge fuels global memory chip shortage and higher costs

Nintendo Microsoft Sony raise console prices

Consumer electronics giants (think Nintendo, Xiaomi, Canon) are feeling the squeeze from pricier memory chips.

Nintendo's stock dropped after warning about expensive semiconductors in its gaming consoles.

To cope, brands like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony have bumped up prices on new devices such as Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, even though it could slow demand.

Memory pricing is now a hot topic in earnings reports across the industry.