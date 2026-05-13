AI surge fuels global memory chip shortage and higher costs
The surge in AI tech has caused a global memory chip shortage, shaking up the hardware world.
Chipmakers like Samsung and Micron are thriving, with Samsung even hitting a $1 trillion market value thanks to booming profits.
But for hardware companies, costs are climbing fast, and analysts say high prices and tight supply could stick around until 2028.
Nintendo Microsoft Sony raise console prices
Consumer electronics giants (think Nintendo, Xiaomi, Canon) are feeling the squeeze from pricier memory chips.
Nintendo's stock dropped after warning about expensive semiconductors in its gaming consoles.
To cope, brands like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony have bumped up prices on new devices such as Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, even though it could slow demand.
Memory pricing is now a hot topic in earnings reports across the industry.