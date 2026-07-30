AI tools push India past 40 million 2026-27 tax filings
Business
India just crossed 40 million income tax return filings for 2026-27, just five days before the July 31 deadline.
The pace of filing has accelerated, and it's all about smarter tech: AI has made filing easier, boosted engagement, and helped more people stay compliant.
India uses AI to speed filings
AI-powered tools are changing the game. Pre-filled forms cut down mistakes and save time, while online validation and faster refunds make the process smoother.
Even during a last-minute rush of over two million filings in five days, digital upgrades helped keep things moving.
With predictive analytics targeting high-risk cases and encouraging voluntary compliance, India's tax system is now more transparent and accessible than ever.