AI will not kill jobs, says Microsoft's Puneet Chandok Business Feb 16, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from 45+ countries to talk about the future of artificial intelligence.

Microsoft India's Puneet Chandok reassured everyone that AI isn't here to wipe out jobs—instead, it'll break big roles into smaller tasks and help people work smarter.

"AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs," he said.