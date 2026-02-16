AI will not kill jobs, says Microsoft's Puneet Chandok
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from 45+ countries to talk about the future of artificial intelligence.
Microsoft India's Puneet Chandok reassured everyone that AI isn't here to wipe out jobs—instead, it'll break big roles into smaller tasks and help people work smarter.
"AI will not kill jobs. AI will unbundle jobs," he said.
Summit focuses on using AI for good
This five-day event is all about using AI for good—focusing on people, the planet, and progress.
With 13 country pavilions (think Australia, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Russia) and action themes like human capital and safe AI use, it's a global effort.
Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion into Indian data centers
India is investing big in its digital future: ₹10,372 crore for the IndiaAI Mission (including 38k+ GPUs and homegrown AI models).
Plus, Microsoft is putting $17.5 billion into Indian data centers.
This positions India as a key player in shaping how AI grows worldwide.