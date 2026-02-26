AI won't kill it jobs, Mahindra reassures
Anand Mahindra is reassuring everyone worried about AI taking over the Indian IT sector.
After a fictional scenario predicted that software production costs could drop sharply by 2028 due to AI, some feared for the future of Indian tech exports.
But Mahindra says there's no need to panic—AI isn't wiping out IT jobs anytime soon.
IT services will evolve, not disappear: Mahindra
Mahindra said AI will create both pressure and opportunity for firms—sure, it brings new challenges, but it also opens up fresh opportunities for companies that can adapt quickly.
He pointed out that even as AI makes things more efficient, businesses will always need experts for data security and smooth system integration.
Quoting Mark Twain, he joked that "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." hinting that IT services aren't going anywhere—they'll just evolve with the times.