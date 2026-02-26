AI won't kill it jobs, Mahindra reassures

IT services will evolve, not disappear: Mahindra

Mahindra said AI will create both pressure and opportunity for firms—sure, it brings new challenges, but it also opens up fresh opportunities for companies that can adapt quickly.

He pointed out that even as AI makes things more efficient, businesses will always need experts for data security and smooth system integration.

Quoting Mark Twain, he joked that "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." hinting that IT services aren't going anywhere—they'll just evolve with the times.