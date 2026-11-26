Most of these new roles will be based in India, with some spots open in the US UK and Australia.

The fresh hires will work on bringing AI tech into client businesses.

This move follows a recent $32 million funding round led by A91 Partners to build up their engineering team.

With 95% of revenue coming from repeat customers and a focus on sectors like healthcare and insurance, AidenAI expects to jump from $20 million to $26 million in revenue this year alone.