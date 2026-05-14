AINPSEF seeks 50% guaranteed NPS pension and 60% family pension Business May 14, 2026

The All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) is pushing for big changes to the National Pension System.

They are asking for a guaranteed pension (50% of your last salary plus dearness allowance) and a family pension at 60% of that amount.

With more NPS subscribers set to retire from 2033, there is growing worry that the current market-linked setup will not give enough security.