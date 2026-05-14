AINPSEF seeks 50% guaranteed NPS pension and 60% family pension
Business
The All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) is pushing for big changes to the National Pension System.
They are asking for a guaranteed pension (50% of your last salary plus dearness allowance) and a family pension at 60% of that amount.
With more NPS subscribers set to retire from 2033, there is growing worry that the current market-linked setup will not give enough security.
AINPSEF flags tiny ₹300-3,000 pensions
AINPSEF points out that many lower-paid or short-term employees end up with tiny pensions, sometimes just ₹300 to ₹3,000 per month, especially in education, Railways, and contract jobs.
They want the government to keep contributing but also promise an assured pension so everyone can actually afford retirement, without fully going back to the old system.