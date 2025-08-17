Air Canada flight attendants back at work Business Aug 17, 2025

Air Canada is getting flights back on track today after a flight attendant strike disrupted over 700 flights.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) stepped in and ordered the end of the walkout, following Federal Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu's call to move contract talks with the flight attendants' union (CUPE) into binding arbitration.

All Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants are expected to be back at work by 2:00pm EDT.