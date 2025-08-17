Air Canada flight attendants back at work
Air Canada is getting flights back on track today after a flight attendant strike disrupted over 700 flights.
The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) stepped in and ordered the end of the walkout, following Federal Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu's call to move contract talks with the flight attendants' union (CUPE) into binding arbitration.
All Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants are expected to be back at work by 2:00pm EDT.
Flight operations to resume as normal
The CIRB has extended the old contract—originally set to expire March 31, 2025—until a new deal is reached through arbitration.
This wraps up Air Canada's first flight attendant strike since 1985.
While negotiations continue under CIRB supervision, Air Canada flights will keep running as usual, so travelers shouldn't see any more disruptions for now.