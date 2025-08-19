Air Canada strike ends, flights resume

What to do if your flight got canceled

Even though the strike was ruled illegal by Canadian authorities, it still caused major headaches: around 500,000 travelers were affected as Air Canada canceled lots of domestic and international flights.

To help things get back on track, Toronto's Pearson Airport is bringing in extra staff.

Air Canada expects to be fully operational in a week or more, and if your flight got canceled during the strike, you can request a refund online.