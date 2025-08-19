Air Canada strike ends, flights resume
Air Canada is getting flights up and running again Tuesday night, after reaching a deal with the union for 10,000 flight attendants.
The strike kicked off Saturday and disrupted travel for about 130,000 people each day—right in the middle of peak summer season.
The new agreement settles pay for ground duties, which was a major concern that flight attendants had raised.
What to do if your flight got canceled
Even though the strike was ruled illegal by Canadian authorities, it still caused major headaches: around 500,000 travelers were affected as Air Canada canceled lots of domestic and international flights.
To help things get back on track, Toronto's Pearson Airport is bringing in extra staff.
Air Canada expects to be fully operational in a week or more, and if your flight got canceled during the strike, you can request a refund online.