Air India to operate 36 extra flights to Canada, Europe

This move is aimed at expanding capacity on key long-haul sectors to Europe and North America . The airline had earlier increased its capacity between March 10 and 18 by operating 78 extra flights across nine routes. These new flights are now available for booking via the airline's website, mobile app or through travel agents.

Flight details

Flight schedules and timings

The additional flights will be operated on specific dates. For instance, AI165 from Delhi to London (Heathrow) will depart at 12:25pm and arrive at 6:00pm (local time) on March 20, 22, 25, and 27. Similarly, AI121 from Delhi to Frankfurt will leave at 12:30pm and reach its destination at around 5:50pm on March 19-20 and again on March 22-27. The full schedule of these additional flights can be found online or through travel agents.