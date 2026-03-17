Air India to operate 36 extra flights to Canada, Europe
What's the story
Air India has announced the addition of 36 international flights between March 19 and March 28, 2026. The decision comes in response to a surge in travel demand due to the ongoing situation in West Asia. The extra services will connect Delhi and Mumbai with London, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Toronto, adding over 10,000 seats during a period when travel options are limited.
Capacity expansion
Expanded capacity on long-haul routes
This move is aimed at expanding capacity on key long-haul sectors to Europe and North America. The airline had earlier increased its capacity between March 10 and 18 by operating 78 extra flights across nine routes. These new flights are now available for booking via the airline's website, mobile app or through travel agents.
Flight details
Flight schedules and timings
The additional flights will be operated on specific dates. For instance, AI165 from Delhi to London (Heathrow) will depart at 12:25pm and arrive at 6:00pm (local time) on March 20, 22, 25, and 27. Similarly, AI121 from Delhi to Frankfurt will leave at 12:30pm and reach its destination at around 5:50pm on March 19-20 and again on March 22-27. The full schedule of these additional flights can be found online or through travel agents.