Air India, Air India Express deepen integration under Tewolde Gebremariam
Air India and Air India Express are joining forces more closely to cut costs and run smoother, as Air India faces tough financial times.
The integration is being steered by new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, who stepped in on October 1.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is backing the move, though both airlines will keep their own flight licenses for now.
Air India creating Group Strategy Officer
To help turn things around, Air India is set to create a new Group Strategy Officer role with passenger numbers also dropping to 36 million.
Gebremariam plans to use his experience from Ethiopian Airlines to boost reliability and make better use of planes and routes so the airline can get back on track.