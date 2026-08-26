Air India and Drukair announce single-ticket travel with baggage transfers
Business
Air India and Bhutan's Drukair just announced a partnership to make trips between India, Bhutan, and international destinations way simpler.
Now you can book your whole journey on one ticket, with hassle-free baggage transfers, making it much easier to explore the region or head abroad.
Passengers gain India Bhutan international connections
With this deal, Air India passengers can fly to Paro via Delhi and catch Drukair flights deeper into Bhutan.
Meanwhile, Drukair travelers get easy access through Delhi, Kolkata, or Guwahati to major Indian cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, and even connect onward to Air India's big international destinations like London, Paris, New York, Melbourne, and Toronto.
Perfect for anyone looking to travel further with less stress.