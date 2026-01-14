Air India and Saudia team up for smoother India-Saudi travel

More cities, more flexibility

This deal gives Saudia flyers easy access to Indian hotspots like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Jaipur via Mumbai or Delhi.

Meanwhile, Air India passengers heading to Jeddah or Riyadh can now connect seamlessly to other Saudi cities like Dammam and Madinah.

You can even land in one city and fly out from another—perfect if you want to explore more.

Plus, new international routes are coming later in 2026.