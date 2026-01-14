Air India and Saudia team up for smoother India-Saudi travel
Starting February 2026, Saudia and Air India are launching a codeshare partnership to make trips between India and Saudi Arabia much simpler.
With just one ticket, travelers can enjoy coordinated flight times and have their bags checked through to their final stop—no extra hassle.
More cities, more flexibility
This deal gives Saudia flyers easy access to Indian hotspots like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Jaipur via Mumbai or Delhi.
Meanwhile, Air India passengers heading to Jeddah or Riyadh can now connect seamlessly to other Saudi cities like Dammam and Madinah.
You can even land in one city and fly out from another—perfect if you want to explore more.
Plus, new international routes are coming later in 2026.
Why this matters
If you love traveling or have family abroad, this makes hopping between India and Saudi Arabia way less complicated.
It's also part of Air India's bigger push since privatization to connect people around the world with fewer headaches.