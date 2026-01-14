US lets NVIDIA sell some AI chips to China (with strings attached)

Why does this matter?

NVIDIA can only export if there's enough supply for American buyers first, and Chinese customers have to prove the chips won't be used for military stuff.

Even with these hoops, Chinese companies have ordered over 2 million H200s—though NVIDIA only has about 700,000 in stock.

The catch? These chips are mostly allowed in special cases like university research, so commercial sales are still super limited.

For now, the US keeps its lead in top-tier AI tech.