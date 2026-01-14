Coca-Cola puts Costa Coffee sale on hold after low bids Business Jan 14, 2026

Coca-Cola has hit pause on selling its Costa Coffee chain after potential buyers didn't meet the £2 billion asking price.

Talks with firms like TDR Capital and Bain Capital wrapped up in December without a deal, as offers fell short of what Coca-Cola wanted.

The company had considered selling for much less than the £3.9 billion it paid back in 2018, mainly because of rising costs and tough competition.