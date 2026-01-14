Lucknow firm bags Blue Origin's BE-4 engine order

These aren't your average metal parts. Aerolloy's components will handle extreme temperatures and pressures inside the rocket's liquid oxygen systems—stuff that only a handful of foundries worldwide can pull off. Their advanced vacuum melting tech helps keep everything precise and defect-free.

Big moment for Indian manufacturing

This win comes right after Aerolloy's parent company, PTC Industries, scored an order from ISRO for titanium alloy ingots earlier this month.

As PTC chairperson Sachin Agarwal put it, "Blue Origin's selection of Aerolloy for BE-4 engine hardware marks a defining milestone in our entry into space propulsion systems."

This is a proud moment showing Indian tech is making waves in global space missions.