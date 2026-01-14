Infosys's headcount hits record 3.37 lakh, but hiring pace cools Business Jan 14, 2026

Infosys just hit a new milestone with 3.37 lakh employees in Q3 FY26—adding over 5,000 people this quarter, its biggest jump in nearly three years.

The company noted that detailed hiring plans for the next financial year will be shared at the start of FY27.