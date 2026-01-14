Infosys's headcount hits record 3.37 lakh, but hiring pace cools
Infosys just hit a new milestone with 3.37 lakh employees in Q3 FY26—adding over 5,000 people this quarter, its biggest jump in nearly three years.
The company noted that detailed hiring plans for the next financial year will be shared at the start of FY27.
What's happening with jobs and work culture?
Infosys brought in about 20,000 freshers this year and saw its attrition rate drop to 12.3%, meaning fewer people are leaving.
Women still make up nearly 40% of the team—a steady stat.
All this comes while competitor TCS is reportedly cutting jobs.
Money talk: profits dip, revenue rises
Even with more people onboard, Infosys's Q3 profit dipped by 2% to ₹6,654 crore compared to last year.
Still, revenue jumped 9% to ₹45,479 crore thanks to strong deal wins worth $4.8 billion.
The company is feeling optimistic enough to slightly raise its full-year growth forecast for FY26.