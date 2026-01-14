Government wants corporates and startups to join forces
The Indian government is encouraging big companies to work more closely with startups, hoping to boost local manufacturing and spark new ideas.
Amardeep Singh Bhatia from DPIIT shared that fresh agreements will help bring startups into corporate supply chains, aiming to cut costs and drive innovation.
This push comes right before National Startups Day on January 16, 2026, which PM Modi will kick off.
How the government is backing startups
Since 2016, the Startup India plan has rolled out funding schemes and credit support to help businesses at every stage.
Over 200,000 startups have been officially recognized by DPIIT so far, getting perks like tax breaks.
The government's also linking deep-tech startups with R&D labs to keep the innovation flowing and attract more investment for long-term growth.