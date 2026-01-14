Next Article
Infosys Q3 profit slips, but revenue and future outlook stay strong
Infosys just shared its Q3 FY26 results: profits dipped 2% year-on-year to ₹6,654 crore—missing analyst expectations—but revenue actually climbed nearly 9% to ₹45,479 crore.
The company highlighted its enterprise AI offerings, particularly Infosys Topaz, as contributing to its strong market share.
Why does it matter?
Even with the profit drop, Infosys is feeling upbeat and has raised its revenue growth forecast for the year to 3-3.5%.
Big new deals ($4.8 billion worth) and solid gains in sectors like finance and communications show they're still landing major opportunities, even while navigating new labor costs.
If you're curious about how tech giants keep adapting—and betting on AI—this is one to watch.