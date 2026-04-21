Air India announces 4-day sale on international routes: Check deals

Air India has launched a limited-period Summer Sale, offering major discounts on international flights. The offer is valid for bookings from April 21 to April 25, covering various routes from Asia, Europe, and the UK. Travelers can avail special discounted fares across Air India's international network with savings of up to 10% on flights to India and other global destinations.

Offer details Discounted fares on select routes in Asia The Summer Sale offers region-wise discounts for travel between April 29 and October 15. Passengers flying from SHI routes such as Singapore, Bangkok, Bali, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo can avail these discounted fares. The discounts vary by cabin class with Business Class passengers getting up to 10% off, Premium Economy up to 7%, and Economy Class up to 5% on select routes into India.

Regional benefits Up to 15% off on European flights For European travelers (excluding the UK), Air India is offering up to 15% off on flights to destinations across its network. The travel window for this offer is between May 1 and December 10. Passengers flying from the UK can avail up to 10% discount on fares for travel until December 10, further enhancing the appeal of this limited-period sale.

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Extra perks Additional benefits for logged-in users Along with the fare discounts, Air India is also offering a flat 10% off on select seat upgrades. These include Premium Economy seats, front row and emergency exit options. Logged-in users can avail additional benefits like extra fare discounts of up to 15% and a 50% reduction in convenience fees. However, do note that the offer is valid only on one-way international bookings and applies to base fares only.

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