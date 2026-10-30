Air India approved to open flying academy at Belora Airport
Air India just got the go-ahead from aviation authorities to open its own flying academy at Belora Airport, Amravati, Maharashtra.
This marks a big step for Indian airlines, finally having a dedicated space to train future pilots.
The academy will have 31 single-engine planes and three twin-engine aircraft, all spread across 10 acres.
Campus will include modern training facilities
The campus will feature modern perks like digital classrooms, on-site student housing, a digital operations center, and its own maintenance facility.
This move is part of Air India's push to boost pilot training in India and help the aviation sector grow.
Plus, Air India is also building the largest aviation training institution in South Asia in Gurugram, showing it's serious about shaping the future of Indian aviation.