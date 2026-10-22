Air India board approves merging teams with Air India Express
Air India just got the green light from its board to combine teams with Air India Express, hoping to cut costs and make things work better behind the scenes.
CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam now has the go-ahead to quickly tackle wasteful spending, something both airlines really need after reporting heavy losses this year.
Air India consolidates HR finance IT
Departments like HR, finance, IT, and engineering will now work together under one roof, which should help reduce duplication across identified functions and use resources better.
Even with these changes, Air India will keep its full-service vibe while Air India Express stays budget-friendly.
The whole integration is expected to wrap up in about six months, a big move aimed at turning things around without losing sight of customer satisfaction.