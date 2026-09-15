Air India board meets marking handover to Gebremariam, clearance pending
Business
Big changes at Air India: the board is set to meet today, marking the handover from outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson to incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam, who's yet to receive his security clearance.
They were likely to discuss leadership details like compensation and talked through how Air India's recent performance and ongoing transformation will shape what comes next.
Tewolde Gebremariam pledges safety and service
Gebremariam, incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam, told staff he's focused on safety, better service, and building on the airline's legacy.
Alongside leaders like N Chandrasekaran, he acknowledged recent challenges but sounded optimistic about operational excellence and customer experience.