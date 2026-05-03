Air India board meets May 7 over ₹22,000 cr loss
Business
Air India's board, led by Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran, is meeting on May 7 in Mumbai to tackle some tough issues:
Air India Group is projected to incur losses of more than ₹22,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, thanks to expensive fuel and global conflicts.
They are also planning for a new CEO as Campbell Wilson prepares to step down later in 2026.
Air India considers optional meals, lounges
To save money, Air India might start letting passengers skip meals for cheaper tickets and make business lounge access optional.
They are also looking at changing international routes because airspace restrictions are making flights longer and pricier.
More flight cuts could be coming this summer as the airline tries to steady its finances.