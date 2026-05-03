Air India board meets May 7 over ₹22,000 cr loss Business May 03, 2026

Air India's board, led by Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran, is meeting on May 7 in Mumbai to tackle some tough issues:

Air India Group is projected to incur losses of more than ₹22,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, thanks to expensive fuel and global conflicts.

They are also planning for a new CEO as Campbell Wilson prepares to step down later in 2026.