Air India CEO Gebremariam launches ₹6000cr savings plan, merges departments
Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, has kicked off a big cost-saving plan aiming to save ₹60 billion ($650 million) by March 2027.
The airline is shaking things up by merging departments and tweaking flight routes: some westbound flights will now take off from Mumbai and Bengaluru instead of just New Delhi to boost efficiency.
Air India urges cost cuts
This move comes after a tough year for Air India, with record losses, a tragic crash in June 2025, and major route disruptions thanks to closed airspace over Pakistan.
Add in rising costs from the Iran war and a weaker rupee, and it's clear why Gebremariam said staff need to cut down on unnecessary expenditure and speed up operations if they want things to turn around.