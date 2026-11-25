To boost revenue, Air India is looking to accelerate the development of an in-house tour operating business and merge its training programs into a new Aviation Academy that will also train outsiders.

There are bigger cargo plans too, with talk of getting into the freighter game.

Plus, Gebremariam's "One Air India" strategy will streamline support teams across brands (while keeping their unique vibes), and finance, human resources and information technology will increasingly operate at a group level under "One Air India, One Air India Group."