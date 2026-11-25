Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam aims to cut ₹6,000cr costs
Tewolde Gebremariam, Air India's freshly appointed CEO, wants to slash ₹6,000 crore in costs.
He has already found approximately ₹3,500 crore worth of savings opportunities and achieved ₹1,500 crore so far.
His plan? Cut nonfuel expenses by 20% and trim fuel costs by 5%, all to help get Air India's finances back on track.
Air India pursues tour operator, academy
To boost revenue, Air India is looking to accelerate the development of an in-house tour operating business and merge its training programs into a new Aviation Academy that will also train outsiders.
There are bigger cargo plans too, with talk of getting into the freighter game.
Plus, Gebremariam's "One Air India" strategy will streamline support teams across brands (while keeping their unique vibes), and finance, human resources and information technology will increasingly operate at a group level under "One Air India, One Air India Group."