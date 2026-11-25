Air India CEO to revamp top team bringing fresh talent
Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, now has the go-ahead from Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to revamp the airline's top team.
The goal? Bring in fresh airline talent and help Air India bounce back after a rough patch.
Air India FY26 loss ₹22,238.230 cr
The airline lost ₹22,238.230 crore the year ended March (FY26), more than double the previous loss, and saw drops in both revenue and passenger numbers.
To turn things around, Gebremariam is tightening costs and shifting focus from Delhi to boost hubs in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
He's also rethinking key leadership roles as part of his strategy to get Air India back on track.